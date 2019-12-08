Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Arthur Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Arthur Quinn Obituary
Francis Arthur Quinn Francis Arthur Quinn, age 76, of Kansas City, MO passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Services will be held on Monday, December 9 at Redemptorist Parish, Linwood and Broadway: Visitation, 1:00 p.m., Mass, 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Frank is survived by his two sons, Richard Francis Quinn and Stephen Patrick Quinn; his grandchildren Kelly Mary Frances Quinn, Colin, Cash, Ashton Quinn, Xavier Lambros; his brother Rev. Richard Maurice Quinn, CSSR; and his sister, Sr. Mary Pat Quinn, CSJ. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Josephine (Moriarty) Quinn. Frank was a proud member of Pipefitters Local #533 for over 50 years. He considered each member as part of his family. He served as a U.S. Marine from 1961-1965.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -