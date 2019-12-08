|
|
Francis Arthur Quinn Francis Arthur Quinn, age 76, of Kansas City, MO passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Services will be held on Monday, December 9 at Redemptorist Parish, Linwood and Broadway: Visitation, 1:00 p.m., Mass, 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Frank is survived by his two sons, Richard Francis Quinn and Stephen Patrick Quinn; his grandchildren Kelly Mary Frances Quinn, Colin, Cash, Ashton Quinn, Xavier Lambros; his brother Rev. Richard Maurice Quinn, CSSR; and his sister, Sr. Mary Pat Quinn, CSJ. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Josephine (Moriarty) Quinn. Frank was a proud member of Pipefitters Local #533 for over 50 years. He considered each member as part of his family. He served as a U.S. Marine from 1961-1965.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019