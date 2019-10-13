|
|
Francis F. "Frank" Adams Francis F. "Frank" Adams, age 91, of Overland Park, passed away in the early hours of the morning on October 10th, 2019. He was comforted by the love and prayer of his family, who took solace in the knowledge that he would soon be reunited in Heaven with God and his beloved wife, Jody. Visitation will begin at 9AM on Tuesday, October 15, at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Guardian Angel Fund at the Church of the Nativity, where Frank and Jody were founding members and dedicated volunteers. Frank was born on November 29, 1927 in Peculiar, MO and often joked that they named the town after him. In 1949 he asked for a date with "the girl in the yellow sweater", and he and Jody Powers were married on October 1, 1951. They raised their two children, Kathleen and Bill, and enjoyed nearly 66 happy years of marriage together, before Jody's passing in September 2017. During his high school years, Frank delivered telegrams in Kansas City, from the river to Brookside - by bicycle - and then attended classes in the afternoon. He enjoyed a successful career with Southwestern Bell, where he worked until retirement. He devoted many years to the golf course at Minor Park, as a Marshal, enjoying golf with his family and grandchildren on Sunday afternoons. Frank was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass at Nativity. After Mass, he and his buddies, and often the priest, would meet for morning coffee. They were commonly known as the "Men of McDonald's." He also enjoyed the camaraderie of the Knights of Columbus at Nativity. One of Frank's favorite things to do was traveling with Jody. Together they traveled and cruised around the world, making friends wherever they went. In the last two years he took a trip to the Grand Canyon and enjoyed two more cruises. He loved fishing for crappie and bass and even rigged up a line for one of his granddaughters on their last fishing day in July (she didn't catch anything though). Frank cherished family gatherings, complete with a meal of smoked ribs and his favorite tapioca pudding, if he was lucky. Frank will be remembered for his great wisdom and knowledge, his wit and humility, his love for Jody and his family. He wore silly wigs to his various appointments and always had a one-liner ready for any occasion. He carried chocolates to thank those who cared for and assisted him. Every conversation with Frank left the a smile on your face and a feeling that you mattered. He preferred Redbreast Irish Whiskey on the rocks, cheated in board games, and never took life too seriously. He will be dearly, dearly missed but his life lessons and stories of his escapades will be remembered and passed down for generations to come. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Jody, and is survived by his daughter Kathleen Hintz (Rod Shriwise) of Overland Park, KS and his son Bill Adams (Sandi) of Bates City, MO. Frank leaves behind seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019