Francis Gottlieb Stuempel Francis Gottlieb Stuempel, age 85, a resident of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. Francis was born the son of Albert and Theresia (Leiweke) Stümpel on September 10, 1934, in Bad Driburg, Germany. He moved from Germany to Kansas City, Kansas, at the age of 19. Francis was united in marriage to Donna C. Dunn on April 28, 1968, in Kansas City, Kansas. She survives of the home. Francis was a self-employed carpenter and painter. He owned and operated Fran-Ron Painting in the 1960's and 70's. Francis was of the Catholic Faith. Additional survivors include one son, Mark Stuempel (Anna) of Kansas City, Kansas; one daughter, Anastasia "Stacy" Grimm (Fred) of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one brother, Heinrich Stümpel of Bad Driburg, Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Hermann-Josef Stümpel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2020