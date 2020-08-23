Francis (Frank) James Connaghan, Jr. Francis (Frank) James Connaghan, Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, died August 13, 2020. He was born October 12, 1942, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Frank, Sr. and Irene Connaghan. He spent his 77 years enriching the lives of those who knew him with his wry sense of humor and his devotion to his family and community. An accountant by trade, Frank worked for the State of Missouri for over 20 years. He volunteered at church, with the Boy Scouts, on many committees at his children's schools in the Kansas City Public Schools, and on many political campaigns. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Kansas City Public Library and then the Friends of the Library. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing, reading, watching old movies, and playing with his dogs. He indulged his love of history and travel (especially by Amtrak) with family and friends, especially the Traveling Turtles. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jill Orthel Connaghan, children Steve (Kate McDuffie), Mike, and Kathy Connaghan-Gross (David Gross), grandchildren Peter and Bridget, siblings Mary Danaher, Sheila Minster (Al), and Kevin, siblings-in-law Jerry Francis, Jane Orthel, and John Orthel (Stephanie), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Sr. and Irene, his in-laws Otto and Frances Orthel, Jim Danaher, Gail Lerner-Connaghan, Robert Francis, and Tom Orthel. Unfortunately we are unable to gather together to celebrate his life the way he would have most enjoyed and deservedwith a huge party full of stories, laughter, photos, and food. The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, August 25th, 11am at St. Francis Xavier Kansas City, Missouri. For details on attending online, please visit muehlebachchapel.com
. The family suggests donations in his honor to: Wayside Waifs: http://www.waysidewaifs.org/
, St. Francis Xavier Parish: https://www.sfx-kc.org/support/
or the National Parks Foundation https://www.nationalparks.org/