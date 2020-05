Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Francis's life story with friends and family

Share Francis's life story with friends and family

Francis Joseph Ackors, Jr. Francis Joseph Ackors, Jr., 41, KCK passed away on May 20, 2020. Memorial Mass will be held at All Saints Parish, 811 Vermont, Kansas City, Kansas 66101 on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store