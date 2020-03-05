|
Francis "Frank" James, Jr., Francis "Frank" James, Jr., 85. of Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, February 29th at his home. Visitation will be 2 pm to 3 pm, Saturday, March 7th at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A celebration of Frank's life will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Frank was born July 11, 1934 to Francis Sr., and Alice Irene James in Kansas City, Kansas. Frank graduated from Central High School in 1953. After graduating from high school, Frank earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from UCLA and later in life Frank earned a doctorate in chiropractic medicine from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Frank taught at Van Horn High School and briefly at Bingham Junior High School, which was one of the first schools selected to have computers in 1968. He retired from the Kansas City School District in 2001. Frank enjoyed reading science fiction and was an avid Isaac Asimov fan. He also volunteered his time as an Assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Connie James.. Frank is survived by his wife Patsy Mae Ivan-James; a son Thomas James and wife Kathy; a daughter, Diana James; step daughter, Laura Ivan; eight grandchildren, Michael Branstetter; Christopher Branstetter and wife Alicia; Laura James; David Dehghani and wife Amy; Phaedra Bier and husband Christopher; Brian Jones; Andrew Jones and wife Natacia; Angela Riedl and husband Max; and 17 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2020