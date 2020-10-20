Francis Richard Salter
October 15, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Francis Richard Salter, 85, of Overland Park, KS died peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Richard was born on December 20, 1934, in Macksville, KS, the son of Frank J. and Mary F. (Turner) Salter. He grew up in Turon, Kansas and moved to Overland Park in 1960. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1956, where he majored in Finance and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves. He graduated in 1967 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with his Masters Degree in Business Administration. Richard worked in the mortgage banking business for over 40 years, retiring in 2000, as Senior Vice President of Corinthian Mortgage Company. He had also held a residential Realtor's License.
Richard was generous, modest, hard working and an excellent listener. He led by example and was a loyal and beautiful person in many ways. He will be missed by many.
Richard was married in 1955 and shared 49 years of marriage with his wife, Barbara, who died in 2004. They had been lifetime friends and soul mates, knowing each other since grade school and dating since high school. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Reno and Las Vegas.
He is survived by a son, Steve and wife, Cindy, of Overland Park and a daughter, Tracy, of Emporia, KS; a sister, Norma J. Beagley, Oakley, KS; three grandchildren, Jeff (Hannah), Emily (Tyler) and Whitney, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn F. Messerli-Manley. A Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. at the Turon Community Church in Turon, KS. Burial will be at the Turon Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be made to United Way of Greater Kansas City, 801 W. 47th, Suite 500, Kansas City, MO 64108 or online at unitedwaygkc.org
.