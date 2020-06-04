Francisco "Frank" Olvera Francisco "Frank" Olvera, 92 of KCMO, passed away on Sun, May 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Friends may visit noon-1pm on Saturday, June 6 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO, followed by a 1:30 pm graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost KCMO. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Frank was born on June 28, 1927 in Standish, MO. He was the eighth of eleven children to Jose A. Olvera and Concepcion M. Olvera. He graduated from Cottonwood School, a one teacher and one room grade school, Carrollton High School, Class of '47, William Jewel College, Class of '51. He retired as an office manager at UPRR in 1986. Frank was an avid fan of both the Chiefs and Royals. Frank is survived by his wife, Dolores Fuentes Olvera; two sons, Richard D. and Robert J. Olvera (Debbie Ortiz); granddaughters, Alexis Olvera and Nikki Ortiz, all of Kansas City; and one sister-in-law, JoAnn Olvera, of Carrollton, MO. He was preceded in death by both parents, five sisters, and five brothers. Frank's passing ends the entire first generation of the Olvera family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.