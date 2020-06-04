Francisco "Frank" Olvera
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco "Frank" Olvera Francisco "Frank" Olvera, 92 of KCMO, passed away on Sun, May 31, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Friends may visit noon-1pm on Saturday, June 6 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood KCMO, followed by a 1:30 pm graveside service in Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost KCMO. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Frank was born on June 28, 1927 in Standish, MO. He was the eighth of eleven children to Jose A. Olvera and Concepcion M. Olvera. He graduated from Cottonwood School, a one teacher and one room grade school, Carrollton High School, Class of '47, William Jewel College, Class of '51. He retired as an office manager at UPRR in 1986. Frank was an avid fan of both the Chiefs and Royals. Frank is survived by his wife, Dolores Fuentes Olvera; two sons, Richard D. and Robert J. Olvera (Debbie Ortiz); granddaughters, Alexis Olvera and Nikki Ortiz, all of Kansas City; and one sister-in-law, JoAnn Olvera, of Carrollton, MO. He was preceded in death by both parents, five sisters, and five brothers. Frank's passing ends the entire first generation of the Olvera family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved