Frank A. Rieger "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21 Frank A. Rieger, 78, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, followed by burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at a future date to be announced. Frank was born December 18, 1941 in Kansas City, MO to Julius and Stephanie Rieger, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Guardian Angels parish, attended Rockhurst High School, Rockhurst College and, hearing the Lord's call, Conception Seminary College, studying theology and philosophy. Upon discerning that a priestly vocation was not to be, he began a career of service to others, holding positions with Catholic Charities, Urban Youth Corps, Manpower and other organizations. In 1976, he joined a pilot project of the U.S. Courts, and his distinguished work over 22 years in "pretrial services" was widely respected. He achieved the position of Chief Pretrial Services Officer (United States District Court), a role he held until his mandated retirement in 1998. With the heart of a servant-leader, he could always be found on various boards and committees, the Catholic Charities Foundation Board and Archbishop O'Hara High School among them. After retirement, he continued to volunteer and work, particularly in jail ministry with inmates and as Volunteer Transport Coordinator at St. Joseph's Health Center. Throughout his life, Frank was at various times a player, coach, volunteer, referee and spectator with numerous sports teams and leagues, and excelled as a young man at basketball, baseball and golf. He helped found the Brookside Soccer Club in 1977 and served as its president for several years. What began as a small recreational league for neighborhood youth, 44 years later engages thousands of kids and families annually across Kansas City. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years and the mother of his four sons, Mary A. "Aggie" Rieger, who died in 2003. He is survived now by his beloved wife Martha R. Rieger, Kansas City, who he joined in marriage in 2007; his sons, Mark and his wife, Monica, of Lee's Summit, Andy of Liberty, Nate of Kansas City, and Dan and his wife, Carrie, of Lee's Summit. He dearly loved and was loved by his grandchildren, Stephanie and Ryan (Mark & Monica), Sam and Meg (Andy), and Max, Isaac, and Jack (Dan & Carrie). He is also survived by his three siblings, brother Fred (with whom he shared the bond only twins can know) and wife Karen, of Fairway, KS, brother Walt and wife Marilyn, of Roeland Park, KS, and sister Mary Ann Boring (late husband Bob), of Fairway, KS; cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Frank loved and was in turn loved by Martha's family, son Matt Wilt and wife Michele of Lee's Summit, MO, their children Brad, Madeline and Avery, son Jason Trusler and wife Karen of Republic, MO, and their children Kamryn, Kaylie, and Kelcey In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Water.org (online at www.water.org) or the San Rafael Cedros/El Salvador ministry at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church (online at www.olpls.org) or the church at 130 NW Murray Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Frank, Dad, Gramps, Bumpawe will miss you. Rest now in the Grace, Peace, and Knowledge of the Lordyour life's work returned to you Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020