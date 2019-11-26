|
|
Frank Adams Alumbaugh II Frank Adams Alumbaugh, II of Higginsville, Missouri died on the morning of Saturday, November 23, 2019 following a protracted battle with metastatic renal cancer. He was 76. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 2, 1943 to Frank and Gayle (Swaythe) Alumbaugh, Frank grew up on a dairy farm in Oak Grove, Missouri. Following graduation from Oak Grove High School, he attended SMSU for two years before returning to Kansas City. In 1968, Frank met and married the love of his life, Pearle Wood. At the same time, he became the father to three young children and a fourth to soon follow. He worked for 20 years as an awarded salesman with Harker's Meats before retiring with distinction. Never one to slow down, Frank continued working in his "retirement" as a driver for Higginsville's John Knox Village East community. In his ongoing passion for community involvement, Frank served in the Missouri National Guard, and as a Cub Scout Den Master and Little League coach. He was an active member and officer for the Higginsville Jaycees, and elder at Salem United Church of Christ. This past October, Frank proudly celebrated seven years of sobriety with his many life-saving friends at AA. He is survived by his wife, Pearle; his children and their spouses, Dr. Kim Alumbaugh and husband Dr. Daniel Varga of Louisville, Kevin Alumbaugh and wife Michelle of Higginsville, Kerrick Alumbaugh and wife Curly of Higginsville, and Kealy Drago and husband Frank of Louisville. Frank was beloved by his 14 grandchildren and their spouses, and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Salem United Church of Christ on Friday, November 29th, 6-8pm. The funeral service will follow on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30am. Frank celebrated every day by attributing to it a special color and significance. Attendees are invited to join the family in carrying on Frank's tradition by wearing or adding pink to their attire for Friday's celebration and green, his favorite color, for Saturday's. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition, the Higginsville AA chapter, or the Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be emailed to the family at mailto:[email protected] where may be found an expanded obituary and tribute to this extraordinary man.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019