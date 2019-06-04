Frank Albert Tornabene Frank Albert Tornabene passed away June 1, 2019. A Christian celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8th at 10:00am in the Chapel of Gashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8029 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO. Frank was born July 18, 1933 in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from the UMKC Conservatory of Music, with a Masters in Music, and was a Founding Member and Officer of the Alumni Association. Frank served in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War. He was a Corporal and Chaplain's Assistant, Organist and Choir Master for all denomination services. He was a member of the AGCRA, Classical Music Union, All Men's Chorus, and sang in the Central City Opera for three years. As a member of the All Men's Chorus, Frank performed on the Ed Sullivan Show and for President Eisenhower in the Oval Office. Frank was a Real Estate Agent, a teacher of music at La ScuolaVia Nova Charter School and was employed at Sears. Frank was preceded in death by brothers, Phillip and Joseph Tornabene, sister Patricia Munn, and his parents Sam and Rose Tornabene. His is survived by: RoseMarie (Forrest) Greer, nephews Mark (Barbara) and Paul (Sandra) Greer, and nephews and nieces in California. His friendly personality will be missed by all.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019