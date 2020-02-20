|
Frank Benanti Jr. Frank Benanti Jr., age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Frank was born in Kansas City , MO on October 17, 1931 to Judge Frank Benanti Sr. and Josephine LaBoi. He graduated from De LaSalle High School and Benedictine college. Frank was a military veteran, serving in the Korean War. He met the love of his life Barbara Jean Meyer in 1954 and they married on November 17, 1956. They shared a strong faith in in God and made home in south Kansas City, raising their four sons and living an amazing life together, and was a devoted catholic for 51 years at Christ the King Catholic church. Frank enjoyed careers in wholesale liquor sales, owning Texas Tom's restaurant in Blue Springs Mo. Retail Liquor sales at Milgram's Food. Frank's passing leaves a hole in so many hearts. Our memories of him will make us laugh and make us cry. We will miss him as a fishing buddy, his determination to eliminate the squirrels eating his tomatoes! Sunday pasta & meatballs or Italian sausage and steaks on the grill, and his gentle personality and kind love. He is survived by sisters Josephine Badale and Clarinne DiGiovanni , his children Frank David Benanti III, wife Beth, grandson Frank IV; Michael, wife Connie, granddaughters Camryn and Mikayla; Patrick, granddaughter, Tahlia, great granddaughter Alessa; Ken, wife Melissa, grandchildren Mallory, husband Justin, Kyle, great grandchildren Payton, Hadley, Carter. Visitation will be Friday, February 21 at 9:00a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Kansas City Hospice House. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020