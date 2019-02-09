Frank Burnham Frank Burnham, age 88, of Orrick, Missouri, passed from this life to his heavenly home Thursday, February 7, 2019. Frank was born September 26, 1930 to Austin Ward and Laura Brooks (Brady) Burnham. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Louise, and brothers William and John Austin. Frank graduated from Orrick High School in 1948, served two stints in the US Navy, and attended linotype curriculum school at the University of Missouri. He worked at several newspapers in Missouri and Wyoming and was a sales representative for Midwestern Paper Company. On May 21, 1955, he married Lois Rose Kavanaugh. Friends introduced them after Lois moved to Orrick in 1952 to teach home economics and Frank had returned from the Navy. Frank was a 50-year member of the American Legion, a board member of Orrick Senior Housing, and a longtime member and trustee of the Orrick Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf, yardwork, gardening, and keeping up with all things related to farming and agriculture. His quick wit and easy-going nature drew people to him, and he truly made friends wherever he went. Family was everything to him. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandsons. Sharing time with him was the blessing of their lives. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Burnham; children, Lori (Clay), Kim, and Jeff; seven grandchildren: Garrett (Julie), Abby, and Austin Withers; Tyler and Luke Gerson; Alex and Elizabeth Burnham; and two great grandsons, Carson and Mason Withers, with a third arriving this spring. With thankful hearts, we celebrate the life of one of the great ones. May we honor him by the way we choose to live. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14 from 6-8 PM at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, Missouri. A memorial service will be Friday, February 15, 11:00 AM, at the Orrick Methodist Church. Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the church or Shirkey Hospice.

