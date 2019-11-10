|
Frank C. Hauber Frank C. Hauber, 95, of Overland Park, KS passed away Nov. 7, 2019. His visitation will be 9am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Tues., Nov. 12 at Church of the Holy Cross, 8311 W. 93 rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Burial will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Frank was born Aug. 11, 1924 in Kansas City, MO to Frank J. and Elizabeth (Fisher) Hauber. He graduated from Manual Vocational School, and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, serving during WWII. After being discharged in 1946, he became employed by Southwestern Bell for 40 years. On June 6, 1953, he was joined in union to Betty E. Redmond at St. Benedict's in KCK and was blessed with three children. Frank loved to dance, golf and travel. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; parents; two brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his two sons, Bernard (Maril) Hauber and Donald (Julie) Hauber; his daughter, Mary Beth (Jim) Cox; 6 grandchildren; 3 with one on the way great grandchildren and his brother, Richard. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019