Frank C. Smigin Frank C. Smigin, 93, of Kansas City, KS passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral services will be private. Frank was born December 12, 1926, in Kansas City, KS. He was a veteran serving in the United States Navy. Frank retired from the Union Pacific Railroad and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose Marie Smigin, three daughters; Barbara Roberts, Patti (Jim) Cannia, Judy Wurm, three grandchildren; Kristen (Ryan) Burroughs, Chad Wurm, Andy (Amber) Wurm, great granddaughter Olivia and extended family and friends.