Frank Carl Smiroldo Frank Carl Smiroldo, 73, passed away peacefully at North Kansas City Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with his wife and family at his bedside. Frank was born November 6, 1945 in Kansas City, MO, to the late Santo and Elizabeth Smiroldo. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose love for his family was present in all that he did. Frank will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Survivors include his wife, Mona Smiroldo; son, Frank Joseph Smiroldo (Jessica); daughter, Sunny Lynn Hernandez (Louis); step-daughters, Michelle Romero, Marisa Talavera; granddaughters, Mia Arnone, Carmella Hernandez, Antonia Smiroldo; sisters, Vicki Zuber (Steve), Mary Lou Rengel; and many nieces, nephews, great nephew, Colby Owen, with whom he had a special bond, and many cousins especially Joe Macaluso. According to Frank's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019