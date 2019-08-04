Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
Frank Smiroldo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Smiroldo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Carl Smiroldo


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Carl Smiroldo Obituary
Frank Carl Smiroldo Frank Carl Smiroldo, 73, passed away peacefully at North Kansas City Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with his wife and family at his bedside. Frank was born November 6, 1945 in Kansas City, MO, to the late Santo and Elizabeth Smiroldo. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose love for his family was present in all that he did. Frank will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Survivors include his wife, Mona Smiroldo; son, Frank Joseph Smiroldo (Jessica); daughter, Sunny Lynn Hernandez (Louis); step-daughters, Michelle Romero, Marisa Talavera; granddaughters, Mia Arnone, Carmella Hernandez, Antonia Smiroldo; sisters, Vicki Zuber (Steve), Mary Lou Rengel; and many nieces, nephews, great nephew, Colby Owen, with whom he had a special bond, and many cousins especially Joe Macaluso. According to Frank's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now