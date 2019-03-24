|
Frank Charles Jansky Frank Charles Jansky, 89 of KC passed on 1/11. Born in Rockland Lake, NY he served in the Air Force during the Berlin Airlift. Stationed in England he met & married the love of his life Rosalind Cone & returned to NY where they lived until moving to Kansas City in 1990. Frank is predeceased by his wife Rosalind, parents Claire & Edward & brother Edward Jr. He is survived by his sister Marion Lynch, several nieces & nephews & his sister-in-law Irene Jansky, all of NY. A Memorial Visitation Celebration followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be 3/30 at 10:00 am - Mt.Moriah Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home Chapel, 10507 Holmes Rd., KC, MO. Frank requested that memorial contributions be made in his name to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd.,KC, MO, 64137
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019