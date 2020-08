Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Frank's life story with friends and family

Share Frank's life story with friends and family

Frank Conchola Ojeda Sr. Frank Conchola Ojeda, Sr, 66, Jefferson City (Formerly KCK) died Aug. 2, 2020. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home Sat. Aug 8 at 9am. Funeral at 10am. Interment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store