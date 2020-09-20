Frank Coulter Loving dad, grandpa, husband and friend to many, Frank Coulter has "gone fishing" in the life eternal. He died September 10 after a brief illness. During his 92 years Frank's competitive, vigorous spirit never wavered. It was a challenge to out-walk, out-fish, out-hunt, out-bowl, out-work or out-think him. Reared in Fairmount and a life-long resident of Independence, Frank was a marksman in the Marines, entering at the end of WWII. He met wonderful Wilberta (Downing) and spent a lifetime dancing, eating ice cream, watching the Royals and teasing her incessantly. He labored nearly 40 years in the Ball Department at Armco Steel. In 1961, a temporary assignment to Chile led to the adoption of infant, orphaned twins, Mickey (Coulter) and Lori (Kodanaz) whom he fathered with immense love and devotion. Frank trained bird dogs and was an avid quail and pheasant hunter. After retirement, he provided clipper sharpening services at Dressler's Dog Supply which evolved into his own business. He sharpened mower blades and other items and chatted with his many clients until the week before he died. His life was made more whole by buddies Gene Crawford, Melvin Shields, John Brown, Roy Buckner and Jeff Sieg. He is preceded in death by wife, Wilberta, parents, Elda and Archie Coulter and brother Bob Coulter. He leaves a daughter, Lori (Ahmet Kodanaz), grandkids Andre and Tyler Kodanaz, son, Mickey Coulter, niece Donita Downing, great-nephews Christian Sears, Sam Santee and many friends. A private burial was held at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to The Humane Society. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 S.W. 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store