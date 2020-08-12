1/2
Frank D. Lepper
Frank D. Lepper Mr. Frank Dawayne Lepper, age 68, a resident of Chocowinity died Saturday August 8, 2020 at his home. A Celebrating life service will be held next month taking Covid 19 into consideration. Frank was born in Jackson County Missouri on April 8, 1952, son of the late Jane and Dawayne Lepper. After graduation from high school he served his country and enlisted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service he worked as an administrator for Jack Cooper Transport supporting the transportation industry. His work caused his residence to change often, including Texas, Pennsylvania, and Virginia before retiring to North Carolina. On July 11, 2011 he married the former Ruth L. Curry who survives him. Frank had a zest for life with many interests and hobbies; to include gardening, fishing, riding motorcycles and playing canasta with the neighborhood ladies. He was a member of the VFW and attended First Methodist Church of Washington. Surviving along with his wife Ruth are three sons: Dawayne Lepper (Audra) of Suffolk, VA and Robert Filger of Dingmans Ferry, PA; Jackie Pratt of Dallas, TX; sister: Connie Brink (Randy) of Kearney, MO and three grandchildren: Camren Lepper, Cole Filger and Grace Filger. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for memorial contributions to be made to Beaufort County Humane Society, P.O. Box 33, Washington, NC 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Mr. Franks family.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
