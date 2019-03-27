|
Frank Don Crowl Our family patriarch Frankie Donnie (Frank Don) Crowl, 86, passed away on March 15, 2019. Please join us for a Celebration of his life to be held on Saturday, March 30th 10:30am at the Church of the Resurrection (COR), Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS. A reception with the family will immediately follow at COR with an open house celebration at 13921 Garnett St., OP, KS, from 1-4pm. A graveside service will be held at Fort Scott National Cemetery with Military Honor on Friday, March 29 at 12:30pm. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Mitts Family Foundation, 12609 W 75th Terr., Lenexa, KS or www.mittsfamilyfoundation.com. Full obituary may be found at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019