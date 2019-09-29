Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Janes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Janes


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank E. Janes Obituary
Frank E. Janes Frank E. Janes, age 83, of Overland Park, KS, passed away September 22, 2019 at Homestead of Overland Park Assisted Living & Memory Care. Services will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO on Wednesday, October 2nd. Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. Funeral will begin at noon. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made in Frank's name to the at . Frank was born April 23, 1936 in Kansas City, MO, to Joseph and Pauline Janes. He graduated from East High School, Class of 1954. Then graduating from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation from Rolla, Frank was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Corp of Engineers, Army Reserve and obtained the rank of Captain after nine years. In 1959, he was employed by the Gas Service Company; working in various engineering and management positions in Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita. He served as Chief Engineer and Director of Gas Operations before retiring in 1992, with 32 years of service. Frank was a kind, generous and compassionate man who always gave more than he took. He was a wonderful son, brother and uncle. The best friend anyone could possibly have. His loyalty to his family and friends was beyond compare. Frank had a strong love for the Lord that even Alzheimer's disease could not diminish. Our loss is definitely Heaven's gain. He will be greatly missed. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ella Todd of Shawnee, Kansas. Survivors include his brothers, Robert Janes (Laurie) of Independence, Missouri and Ralph Janes (Gwen) of Kingsville, Missouri; sister, Ruth Busby (David) of Overland Park, Kansas; brother-in-law, James Todd of Shawnee, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A special thank you to Frank's niece and her husband, Julie and Jerad Lee, for their loving care, compassion and support for Frank in the last years of his life as he courageously battled the devastation of Alzheimer's. It was Frank's fervent wish to remain in his home as long as possible. Julie and Jerad made that a reality for him. Their love and devotion to his caregiving was remarkable. His family is eternally grateful to them. Fond memories and condolences may be shared on Frank's webpage at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now