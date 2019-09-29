|
Frank E. Janes Frank E. Janes, age 83, of Overland Park, KS, passed away September 22, 2019 at Homestead of Overland Park Assisted Living & Memory Care. Services will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO on Wednesday, October 2nd. Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. Funeral will begin at noon. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made in Frank's name to the at . Frank was born April 23, 1936 in Kansas City, MO, to Joseph and Pauline Janes. He graduated from East High School, Class of 1954. Then graduating from the University of Missouri at Rolla with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation from Rolla, Frank was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Corp of Engineers, Army Reserve and obtained the rank of Captain after nine years. In 1959, he was employed by the Gas Service Company; working in various engineering and management positions in Kansas City, Topeka and Wichita. He served as Chief Engineer and Director of Gas Operations before retiring in 1992, with 32 years of service. Frank was a kind, generous and compassionate man who always gave more than he took. He was a wonderful son, brother and uncle. The best friend anyone could possibly have. His loyalty to his family and friends was beyond compare. Frank had a strong love for the Lord that even Alzheimer's disease could not diminish. Our loss is definitely Heaven's gain. He will be greatly missed. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ella Todd of Shawnee, Kansas. Survivors include his brothers, Robert Janes (Laurie) of Independence, Missouri and Ralph Janes (Gwen) of Kingsville, Missouri; sister, Ruth Busby (David) of Overland Park, Kansas; brother-in-law, James Todd of Shawnee, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A special thank you to Frank's niece and her husband, Julie and Jerad Lee, for their loving care, compassion and support for Frank in the last years of his life as he courageously battled the devastation of Alzheimer's. It was Frank's fervent wish to remain in his home as long as possible. Julie and Jerad made that a reality for him. Their love and devotion to his caregiving was remarkable. His family is eternally grateful to them. Fond memories and condolences may be shared on Frank's webpage at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019