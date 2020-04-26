|
Frank E. Orndorff Frank E. Orndorff of Shawnee, KS passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 99. No services will be held at this time. A graveside celebration of life will be held in August at Mt. Washington Forever Cemetery in Independence, Missouri. The family suggests that contributions be made to the Northeast High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. (Northeast Alumni Association, PO Box 1264, Blue Springs, MO 64013-1264) Mr. Orndorff lived most of his life in Kansas City and graduated from Northeast High School in 1938 and the Kansas City Teachers College in 1941. Frank received both a Master's Degree in 1950 and a Professional Diploma in School Administration in 1953 from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City during summer sessions. Mr. Orndorff taught sixth and seventh grade classes at Mark Twain, James, Carlisle, and Graceland Elementary Schools in the Kansas City Missouri School District from 1946 to 1955. He served as an elementary school principal for the next twenty-seven years. He served at Garrison Elementary from 1955 to 1962, at both Sugar Creek and Carlisle Elementary Schools from 1962 to 1979, and at James Elementary from 1979 to 1982. Mr. Orndorff retired from the Kansas City School District in June, 1982. Mr. Orndorff served as an officer in the Schoolmaster& Club, the Kansas City District Teachers Association, the Kansas City Elementary Principals' Association and the Kansas City Association of School Retirees. Frank then entered into his second career that lasted 26 years. He renovated numerous older homes, helped various organizations such as Central United Methodist Church and the Shepherd Center as well as many close friends with multiple handy man type projects. He always enjoyed his projects that keep him busy while helping others. Mr. Orndorff was an army veteran of World War II and served 33 months in North Africa and Europe with an Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion which was attached at various times to the 3rd Army, the 5th Army and the 7th Army. Mr. Orndorff was preceded in death by his parents Edgar, and Willie, four sisters Mary, Belle, Dorothy, Ruth, two brothers Eugene, James and a nephew Gary Klinger. Survivors include a niece, Linda Donovan, of Grandview and her family. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020