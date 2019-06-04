|
|
Frank Eugene Armstrong Frank Eugene Armstrong, 85, Kansas City, Missouri passed away June 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 AM, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99 th St., Kansas City, MO 64155. A graveside service will be at 10 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Northland Cathedral or . For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019