Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Eugene Armstrong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Eugene Armstrong Obituary
Frank Eugene Armstrong Frank Eugene Armstrong, 85, Kansas City, Missouri passed away June 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 AM, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99 th St., Kansas City, MO 64155. A graveside service will be at 10 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Northland Cathedral or . For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now