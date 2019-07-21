Frank Gerard Altmann Frank Altmann was born November 30, 1930, in Kansas City, MO, to Frank G., Jr., and Virginia (Aikins) Altman. He passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Frank lived most of his life in the Kansas City area, attending both St. Francis and Bryant Elementary Schools, and graduating from Pembroke Country Day School, Class of 1948. He graduated from Georgetown University in 1952 and joined the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, serving as an officer in the Artillery and with the 11th Airborne Division. Frank was an economist who worked in product development for Western Electric Co., the labor relations department of Ford Motor Co., and director of foreign products division of The Vendo Company. He returned to Georgetown in the 1960's to receive a Master's degree in Economics and serve as academic assistant for his friend and mentor, Professor Goetz A. Briefs. He then returned to Kansas City to work in property management and development, including the building of Executive Park at Front St. and I-435. Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janet Manry Altmann, two step-sons: Reginald Bulkley , Springfield IL, and Andrew Bulkley, Rochester NY; brothers: Richard Altman (Adriance), Centennial CO and John Altman (Kristine), Kansas City MO; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Manry Powell, Prairie Village KS; and four nieces: Ginny, Ceci, Anne and Amy Altman and their families who reside in CO. Frank asked the family to share these thoughts of his here: "To whatever extent my engagement with life can be deemed successful, it should be credited to, not necessarily in this order: the BVM's at St. Francis Xavier; Brad Kingman, headmaster, Hal Jones and Paul Newell, coaches, at Pembroke Country Day School; the Jesuits and professors, together with the Briefs family and the RELM Foundation at Georgetown Univ.; my friends and fellow drivers at Docusort Inc; and, of course, my parents and wife without whom nothing would have been possible." Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 6-7:30 PM at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost, Kansas City; Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Hope Parish at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 2552 Gillham Road, Tuesday, July 23 at 10 AM; private family burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kansas City MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Pembroke Hill School or Our Lady of Hope Parish at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family www.muehlebachchapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019