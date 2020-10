Frank GreenNovember 24, 1931 - September 20, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Frank E. Green, 88, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. A longtime KC resident, Frank is survived by his children: Kevin (Susan) Green and Keely (Lynn) LaNoue; granddaughters: Briana (Aaron) McKiddy and son Caiden and Kiley (Ryan) Sutter and daughters: Kennedy and Avery. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Joan (Wheeler) Green. A celebration of life is planned at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery longviewfuneralhome.com on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with a funeral service at 11 am and graveside following.