Frank "Buddy" H. Aikmus Jr. Frank "Buddy" H. Aikmus Jr. of Liberty died April 11, 2019 at home. Buddy was born August 21, 1951 to Frank and Mari Anne Aikmus. He is survived by sister Nanci Bessey, 8 children: Donna Adamek, Frank Aikmus, Jim Aikmus, Brian Aikmus, Nikki Lattin, Jessica Keath, Becky Hebblethwaite, Glenn Ferry, niece Wendi Bridges, his special friend Mary Harris, and many beloved grandchildren. Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Aikmus. Buddy was an avid cattleman, hunter, and fisherman and loved to tell a story to make others laugh. Buddy retired from JE Dunn Construction after many years. He and Linda also operated the Lazy A Ranch. His sense of humor, his big laugh, and his kind spirit will be missed by many. The family will receive friends at Barry Christian Church at 1500 NW Barry Road in Kansas City beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday, April the 27th, with a memorial service to follow at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Buddy's honor to the MO Department of Conservation in care of donations, PO Box 180 Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary