Frank J. Armato Frank Joseph Armato, 91, died Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital from. The cause was COVID-19. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the funeral will be conducted virtually. The service will be made available via Facebook live from St. Gabriel Catholic Church Saturday, May 30. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Search for "St. Gabriel Catholic Church Kansas City" on Facebook to view the live stream. Later you may click on the "video" section of the church's Facebook page to view a recording of the Mass at your convenience. Frank was born June 4, 1928, in the North End of Kansas City to Joseph and Mary Armato. He married Mildred Rakers on June 23, 1956 in her hometown of Ramsey, Ill. Frank was a very accomplished man. The son of Italian immigrants, he was the first Armato to graduate from high School and college. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Kansas in 1950 and later earned a master's in Education in 1958. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He was a popular social studies teacher and guidance counselor in the Kansas City, Missouri School District for 35 years. He was also an accomplished watercolorist and woodworker. His paintings were in juried shows and art galleries and grace many homes throughout the country. When he wasn't painting or crafting pens from exotic woods, he liked to cook his homemade pizza and Italian sausage. He liked to tell stories about growing up in the North End, which never failed to entertain family and friends. He was a devoted family man who took great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred and siblings Pete, Anthony, Mary and Kay. He is survived by two sons and three daughters, Mark Armato (Laura Elaine), Mary Sieker, Laura Tyler (Steven) all of Kansas City; Kathleen Armato of Indianapolis Ind., and John Armato of Sacramento, Calif., 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the exceptional nurses at North Kansas City Hospital for their compassionate care of Frank in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103, or the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. A video eulogy by Mark Armato will be available for viewing on the Facebook pages of Frank's children beginning Saturday, May 30. Please know that because we cannot host a visitation your comments will be even more meaningful. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2020.