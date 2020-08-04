1/1
Frank J. Frank Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Kurtz Jr. November 10, 1946-July 27, 2020 Frank, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27th surrounded by his family members in Overland Park, Kansas. Frank is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay Neuberger Kurtz; Children: Michelle, Scott, Steve (Tina), Amy, and Katie (Dr. Jaime) Barberena; Grandchildren: Melissa, Jackson, Emma, Bo, Abigail, CeCe, Xaver, Anthony, and Santino; Great Grandson: Harley; Sister, Catherine (Gene) Galus; Sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Dr. John) Girardot; Brother-in-law, Joseph (Patty) Neuberger, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Frank Sr. and Monica Kurtz; infant brother John Paul; Parents-in-law, John and Kathryn Neuberger; Brother-in-law, John Neuberger Jr. Frank was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska where he was a gifted student-athlete at Archbishop Ryan High School earning All-Metro honors in football and basketball. His favorite sport activity was joining his wife in watching, cheering and supporting his children and grandchildren for over 50 years. Frank was a dedicated and loyal sales executive at Western Electric/AT&T in Omaha and later in Overland Park for 37 years and was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 57. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved