Frank J. Garner Jr. Frank J. Garner, Jr., 89 years of age, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Kansas City, MO, with his family by his side. He had a full and happy life, and stayed cheerful and active even as his vision and breathing failed over the past three years. He was the first son of Frank and Irene (Gore) Garner, born on March 4, 1930, in Little Rock, AR. He is preceded in death by sister Dorothy, brother Dale, and first wife Melba. Frank leaves behind his loving wife Margie, and adult children Franklin III, Debra, Phillip, Jonathan, Leisa, Raymond, Janie, and Marcia, and dozens of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. During his career, Frank was General Manager of the Rock Island Railroad, and a manager for the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington, DC. In 1974, he founded and was President of Surface Transportation International Inc. (STI) with railcar repair facilities in Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Louisiana. He later bought and managed a sand and gravel business in Paris, AR. After retirement, Frank lived part-time in Weaubleau, MO where he operated an indoor fishing dock on Pomme de Terre Lake. Frank also earned his Sea Captain's license, and for several years piloted the popular Missouri River Queen tourist boat. He loved his family, gardening, country music, horse racing, fish-fries, being rowdy with friends, and cold beer. He will be truly missed. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the caring healthcare professionals at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's Hospice House. A Visitation will be held at 1:00PM on March 22, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00PM, at the Community Christian Church - Bonfils Chapel, 4601 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be greatly appreciated.



