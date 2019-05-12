Kansas City Star Obituaries
Frank Gunja
Frank J. Gunja

Frank J. Gunja Obituary
Frank J. Gunja Frank J. Gunja, 88, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on May 3, 2019 at Providence Medical Center following surgery due to a fall. He was born on June 16, 1930 to Mirko "Henry" & Magdalene Gunja in the Strawberry Hill area of KCK. He attended St. John the Baptist and Bishop Ward High School, graduating in 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Fechteler as a radioman during the Korean War and attended KU after service. He married the love of his life Gladys L. Parsons in 1956. He retired from the state of Kansas (dairy inspections) in 1992. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward Gunja, and daughter-in-law Denise Gunja. He's survived by his wife Gladys of KCK, son Joe Gunja of Nixa, MO, daughter Jane Reynolds of Overland Park, grandchildren Gina Peek (Ben Fredrick), Christopher (Noelle) Gunja, Henry Reynolds, great-granddaughters Hannah & Hailey Peek, and his best friend & rescue pug Bear who brought him immense joy. He was cremated with a private service. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a good guy with a unique sense of humor. Donations may be made to HeartlandHonorFlight.org or WichitaPugRescue.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
