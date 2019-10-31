Kansas City Star Obituaries
Frank J. Incaprera Frank J. Incaprera, 71, passed away October 29, 2019, with his family by his side. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64117. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Frank was born July 9, 1948, in LaPlata, Argentina, South America, to the late Anthony and Maria (Glorioso) Incaprera. Frank taught language classes at Northeast High School before owning and operating Incaprera Tax & Accounting for over 35 years. His focus was his family. He was a very simple man who loved Sundays at his parent's home. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Tina (Travalent) Incaprera. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Frank Kratofil; his grandchildren, Katelyne, Anthony and Frankie Kratofil; his sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Joseph Accurso; nephews and nieces, Joe and Angela Accurso, Laura and Marty Mulcahy; great-nephews and great-nieces, Sam, Nicki and Jack Accurso, Michael, Joseph and Anna Mulcahy; cousins and friends. The family offers a special thank you to the medical team at KU Cancer Center for their care. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019
