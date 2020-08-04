Frank J. Kurtz Jr. November 10, 1946-July 27, 2020 Frank, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27th surrounded by his family members in Overland Park, Kansas. Frank is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay Neuberger Kurtz; Children: Michelle, Scott, Steve (Tina), Amy, and Katie (Dr. Jaime) Barberena; Grandchildren: Melissa, Jackson, Emma, Bo, Abigail, CeCe, Xaver, Anthony, and Santino; Great Grandson: Harley; Sister, Catherine (Gene) Galus; Sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Dr. John) Girardot; Brother-in-law, Joseph (Patty) Neuberger, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Frank Sr. and Monica Kurtz; infant brother John Paul; Parents-in-law, John and Kathryn Neuberger; Brother-in-law, John Neuberger Jr. Frank was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska where he was a gifted student-athlete at Archbishop Ryan High School earning All-Metro honors in football and basketball. His favorite sport activity was joining his wife in watching, cheering and supporting his children and grandchildren for over 50 years. Frank was a dedicated and loyal sales executive at Western Electric/AT&T in Omaha and later in Overland Park for 37 years and was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 57. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.



