More Obituaries for Frank Viscek
Frank J. Viscek Frank J. Viscek, 99, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Wednesday with a Rosary prayed at 6:45 PM at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Thursday, January 30, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or St. Benedict Abbey. Frank was born October 7, 1920, in Kansas City, KS. He served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked in the garment industry for 47 years retiring as Vice President of Operations. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus, #846, American Legion #370, #34 and the USS Bunker Hill Alumni Association. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Florine Viscek, son Frank G. Viscek, parents Frank and Mary Viscek, siblings: Mary, Gregory, Al, Charles, and Bernard. He is survived by three sons Denis Viscek, Robert Viscek, Kevin Viscek, granddaughters Melissa Viscek, Lauren (James) Anderson, two great grandchildren Blakely and Callahan, three sisters Ann Horan, Margaret Racki, Theresa Wohletz and many extended family and friends. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
