Frank Jack Dercher
November 27, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Frank Jack Dercher, 98, passed away November 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Frank was born November 21, 1922, in Kansas City, KS to Joseph and Theresa (Sopotnik) Dercher. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS California battleship during WWII. Frank was a pattern maker for General Motors and retired in 1987 after 45 years of service.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife Mary M. Dercher; two brothers (Joseph Dercher and Peter Dercher) and four sisters (Sr. Loretta Dercher, Sr. Maria Dercher, Ann Sachen, Mary Cigich).
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia L. Curran, Carol A. Kumpfer and husband Bill; grandchildren, Billy Kumpfer, Jessica (Heath) Brunton, Stephanie Curran and Natalie Curran; great- granddaughters, Adalynn and Lucy Brunton.
The rosary will be prayed at 9:30am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Wednesday, December 2nd at Holy Family Parish, 274 Orchard St., KCK. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCK. The family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Family Parish. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
.