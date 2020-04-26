|
Frank Joseph Toth Frank Joseph Toth, 87, formerly of Kansas City, KS passed peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 with his wife of 66+ years at his side. Frank was a Korean War Veteran that served in both the US Army and the US National Guard. After retiring from the Post Office, he and his wife enjoyed summers at Lake of the Ozarks and winters in Mercedes, TX. Frank made friends easily and was loved by many. He was best known for his wonderful sense of humor. Frank was preceded in death by his father-John G. Toth, mother-Rose Wegner, brothers-John R. Toth, Edward S. Toth, and granddaughter-Amy Toth. Frank is survived by his wife-Margaret, daughter-Teresa, sons-Ed, Joe (Jan), Jim (Karen), Tom (Pam), 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister-Rosemary Dillon, and several nieces and nephews. Frank will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020