Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
900 NE Shady Lane Drive
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
900 NE Shady Lane Drive
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Frank L. Branca


1947 - 2019
Frank L. Branca Obituary
Frank L. Branca Frank L. Branca, 71, passed away at home surrounded by his family on July 28, 2019. Frank was born December 14, 1947, in St. Louis, MO to Emil and Catherine Branca. He graduated from St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University where he received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. After graduation, Frank moved to Kansas City and began his career at KCP&L. He retired in 2002 as President, Power Division. He earned his MBA from Rockhurst University in 1987. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi and Chris Burns, Emily and Kevin Weers, and Kate and Jeff Bowles. The happiest moments of Frank's life were those spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Burns, Ryan and Sydney Weers, and Emma, Kailyn and Mia Bowles. He is also survived by his brother, Jim, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Frank was an intelligent and kind man and lived with integrity and an unwavering dedication to his family. On Saturday, August 24, there will be a 10:00 am visitation followed by an 11:00 am memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, MO. On line condolences may be expressed at www.kccremation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
