Frank L. "Paco" Trejo Frank L. "Paco" Trejo, 64, of KC, MO passed away on Friday August 14, 2020. Frank was born March 26, 1956 to Lorenzo Trejo Garcia and Leonor Trejo in KC, MO. A graduate of West Port High School then attending Penn Valley CC. Frank loved music both playing and listening and really enjoyed playing alongside his brother, Ricardo in his band. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Eddie. Survivors include his brothers, Ricardo and Jesus; his sister, Mary; his nieces and nephews, Richard, Russell, Raquel, Ciera, Marina, great nieces and nephews, Savannah, Gabriella, Kailani, and Keanu. A visitation will be held on August 28 at 1:00pm, Celebration of Life at 2:00pm with burial to follow. All at White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery.