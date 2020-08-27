1/1
Frank L. "Paco" Trejo
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank L. "Paco" Trejo Frank L. "Paco" Trejo, 64, of KC, MO passed away on Friday August 14, 2020. Frank was born March 26, 1956 to Lorenzo Trejo Garcia and Leonor Trejo in KC, MO. A graduate of West Port High School then attending Penn Valley CC. Frank loved music both playing and listening and really enjoyed playing alongside his brother, Ricardo in his band. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Eddie. Survivors include his brothers, Ricardo and Jesus; his sister, Mary; his nieces and nephews, Richard, Russell, Raquel, Ciera, Marina, great nieces and nephews, Savannah, Gabriella, Kailani, and Keanu. A visitation will be held on August 28 at 1:00pm, Celebration of Life at 2:00pm with burial to follow. All at White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Burial
White Chapel Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved