Frank O. Brandt Frank O. Brandt, Age 100, of Lenexa, KS passed away peacefully on May 28th, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, MO. Frank loved to tease people and his sense of humor spread the gift of laughter to many. He was a generous man who enjoyed the outdoors, loved to fish and delighted in daily walks until he was no longer able. His heartfelt, morning prayer reflected his deep faith, close relationship with Christ and was filled with love and devotion for his family and friends. He was born April 29, 1920 in Kansas City, MO to Alvin and Anna (Bridges) Brandt. Frank was a twin and he grew up in Kansas City, MO with 5 wonderful siblings. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the 397th Regiment of the 100th Infantry Division during WWII where he earned a Bronze Star for academics. He attended the University of Missouri at K.C., Georgia School of Technology, London School of Architecture and he graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Architecture. On June 27, 1953, Frank married Wanda Jean Myers, his devoted wife of more than 66 years, and together they had three children. He began his career in architecture with L.O. Willis & Company where he was a partner. He also worked for Keene, Simpson & Murphy and Robert W. Jackson & Associates where he was Vice President. After his retirement, Frank worked with fellow architect Teh Kon Hu on projects in the Kansas City area. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and was the project architect for buildings throughout the Midwest. Frank was a councilman for the City of Westwood Hills, KS in 1968 and a member of Christ Church in Overland Park, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Anna Brandt, brother, Chet Brandt, twin sister, Frances Giffin, sister, Mary Darr and sister, Ella McCue. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda, their sons, Jeffrey Brandt (Shirley) and Gregory Brandt (Donna), daughter, Melinda Pritzel (Robin), grandsons, Keith Pritzel, Collin Pritzel, Frank T. Brandt, Paul Brandt, brother, Father Charles A.E. Brandt and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Garden Villas of Lenexa, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Kansas City Hospice for their compassionate and remarkable care. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church Anglican, Overland Park, KS, Salvation Army or orphanspromise.org. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.