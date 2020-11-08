Frank Otterman

December 5, 1944 - October 21, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Mr. Frank Otterman passed peacefully on October 21 at age 75. Frank was born in Akron, OH to John and Marguerite Otterman. Frank is survived by his wife Cheryl of 53 years, sons Michael & Brian and 3 granddaughters. Frank was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and battled the debilitating disease with an amazing level of grace, selflessness and faith.

Visitation will be held Nov. 14th at 2pm with a service to follow at McGilley Antioch Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter at 6950 Squibb Rd. Suite 210 Mission, KS 66202.





