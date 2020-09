Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank "Junior" Plas Frank "Junior" Plas, 94, of Las Vegas, passed away July 8, 2020. Graveside 10am Friday, Sept. 18, at Resurrection Cemetery KCMO. (Passantino Bros. FH 816-471-2844)



