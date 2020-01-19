Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kuebelbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. "Frankie Kay" Kuebelbeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. "Frankie Kay" Kuebelbeck Obituary
Frank R. "Frankie Kay" Kuebelbeck Frank R Kuebelbeck, 90,of Kansas City, KS, died Tuesday, January 14,2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born November 11, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the first son of three of Frank Sr. and Minnie (Stone) Kuebelbeck. Frank was a life long Musician, and avid Steel Guitar player in the Kansas City Area as well as playing on the "Grand Ole Opry" during 1950-1951 with the Cowboy Copas Band. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy (Kern) Kuebelbeck. He is survived by 2 children and their spouses, Kathy and Bruce Johnston of Lake of the Ozarks, and Rick and Kathleen Kuebelbeck of Overland Park, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" for Family and Friends will be Saturday January 25th, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at "Nottingham By The Green" Clubhouse 12700 Oakmont St. Overland Park, Kansas 66213. Food and Drinks will be provided. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -