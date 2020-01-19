|
Frank R. "Frankie Kay" Kuebelbeck Frank R Kuebelbeck, 90,of Kansas City, KS, died Tuesday, January 14,2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born November 11, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was the first son of three of Frank Sr. and Minnie (Stone) Kuebelbeck. Frank was a life long Musician, and avid Steel Guitar player in the Kansas City Area as well as playing on the "Grand Ole Opry" during 1950-1951 with the Cowboy Copas Band. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy (Kern) Kuebelbeck. He is survived by 2 children and their spouses, Kathy and Bruce Johnston of Lake of the Ozarks, and Rick and Kathleen Kuebelbeck of Overland Park, 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" for Family and Friends will be Saturday January 25th, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at "Nottingham By The Green" Clubhouse 12700 Oakmont St. Overland Park, Kansas 66213. Food and Drinks will be provided. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020