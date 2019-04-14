Kansas City Star Obituaries
Frank Richard Sisel Frank Richard Sisel, 92, passed away April 11, 2019. Frank was a loving husband and father. He was also a proud military man. One of the last survivors of WWII, he earned several medals and ribbons; receiving Honorable Discharge in 1946. He retired as a Chief Registrar from the V. A. Medical Center. Frank is now reunited with his late wife of 67 yrs., Rosalyn Mae, they were dedicated members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Frank is survived by his children: Steve Sisel, Larry Sisel (Sharon), David Sisel (Victoria), Debbie Sisel and Brian Sisel; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and devoted friend Russ Noland. Services will be Wed., April 17th, Visitation 9 A.M., Mass 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO 64133; Committal, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or the
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019
