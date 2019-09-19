Kansas City Star Obituaries
Frank Robert Hass


1927 - 2019
Frank Robert Hass Frank Robert Hass of Overland Park, KS, passed away September 14, 2019. Visitation will be today, September 19th, at 11:00 A.M., Funeral Service 12:00 P.M., Committal with Military Honors following the funeral at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64133. Frank was born January 15, 1927 in Parker, South Dakota to Frank F. Hass and Ruth (Goodall) Hass. At the age of 9 his father took Frank on a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark to meet his paternal Grandparents. Moving many times during grade school. Frank graduated from Southwest High School Class of 1945. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and shipped off to Camp Pendleton from Leavenworth. He was to serve in the Pacific Theatre when the atomic bomb ended the conflict. He returned back to Kansas City in 1946 where he completed 4 years of college at KU, School of Business. He met his wife Patricia Ann Cameron at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Youth Group and later married Patricia on December 22, 1951. Frank built his first home in Atchison, Kansas in October 1952. Frank enjoyed building radio-controlled airplanes and flying them after retirement and had a passion for playing the piano for the residents at his mother's nursing home for many years. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Frank F. and Ruth (Goodall) Hass, sister, Nancy June Cummings, two sons: Paul Robert and Mark Cameron and his wife, Patricia Ann Hass. Frank is survived by one grandson, Mark Robert Hass and his wife, Ashley Hass and three great grandsons. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11 east 40th St., Kansas City, MO 64111.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019
