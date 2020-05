Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank J. Stone Frank Stone, 97, Butler, MO died May 8, 2020. Graveside services 1:00 pm, Thurs, May 14 Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Cont Butler Church of the Nazarene, Arng Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel, Butler.



