Frank Terrance Greene

Frank Terrance Greene Obituary
Frank Terrance Greene Frank Terrance Greene, 87, of Lake Quivira, KS passed away peacefully at home April 4, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's and heart disease. He will be greatly missed. Frank was born in Michigan in 1932 to Leo M. and Henrietta A. Greene. He grew up in Midland; graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS in Chemistry, obtained a Masters degree from the University of California and a PhD from the University of Wisconsin; then relocated to Lawrence, KS to do post-doctoral work at the University of Kansas. Frank worked for more than 30 years at Midwest Research Institute in Kansas City, MO doing research in physical chemistry. In 1965 he and his wife moved to Lake Quivira to raise their family in an environment similar to the ones in which they grew up. Outside of his lifelong interest in research, Frank loved traveling, the outdoors, and the fine arts, especially opera. Frank is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra, his brother Howard (Joan), sons David and Eric (Renuka) and daughter Kara. Memorial services are to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020
