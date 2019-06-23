|
Frank A. Thompson Jr. Frank Thompson Jr., 85, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Frank was born on June 27, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas to Frank A. Thompson Sr. and Bertha (Shackelford) Thompson. He graduated Shawnee Mission High School in 1952. Served in the Navy as an Electrician's Mate First Class from January 11th, 1953 to December 6 th 1956. He then worked as an Electrician for 17 years operating Thompson Electric until 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Knapp, born June 25, 1941. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Cornell) Thompson, whom he married on June 7, 1954; one son, Robert Thompson of Kansas City Missouri, born June 18, 1959; one daughter, Cynthia and husband Tom Davis of Trade, Tennessee, born September 22, 1962; and his two grandchildren, Alex Thompson and Karen Brinkman. There are no services scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64108 Memo: Memorial gift Frank A. Thompson, Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019