|
|
Dr. Frank V. Colton III Dr. Frank V. Colton, III, 84, of Leawood, Kansas, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. The son of Frank and Lorraine (Lacy) Colton, he was born on November 15, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri. On August 13, 1960, he was united in marriage to Linda Kay (Elam) Colton. Frank is survived by wife Linda of the home, two daughters, Cathy Allie and husband David of Grain Valley, MO, and Caryn Brewer and husband Harry of Prairie Village, KS; one son, Matthew Van Colton of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Colton Brewer, Ellie Brewer, and Barrett Brewer of Prairie Village, KS, and Harper Allie of Grain Valley; and one sister, Virginia (Ginny) Colton and husband Gene and family of Kirksville, MO. Frank's interment was at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville on December 28, 2019. The family will celebrate his life at a memorial service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at Christ Church, 5500 W. 91st Street, Overland Park, Kansas, 66207 . Memorials are suggested to: The Frank and Linda Colton scholarship fund at Truman State University at truman.edu, the Parkinson Foundation of the Heartland @ parkinson.org, or the ASPCA at aspca.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 2, 2020